Samsung Elec mobile chief says chip supply poses slight problem in Q2

Samsung Electronics co-CEO and mobile chief Koh Dong-jin said on Wednesday that the current supply-demand imbalance of IT sector chips and related components was "very serious" and the second quarter "poses a slight problem".

Koh, addressing Samsung's annual general shareholders' meeting, said the company is continuing its efforts to address the supply issues.

