ASML

Samsung Elec has more than halved its stake in ASML, filings show

Credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW

August 16, 2023 — 07:03 am EDT

Written by Ju-min Park and Heekyong Yang for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Aug 16 (Reuters) - South Korea's Samsung Electronics 005930.KS has reduced its stake in semiconductor manufacturing equipment maker ASML ASML.AS by more than a half, its recent filings showed.

Samsung held 2.75 million shares in the Dutch company as of end-June, the South Korean tech giant said in its semi-annual report, down from 6.3 million shares in its first quarter report.

The stake that Samsung sold is worth around 2.1 billion euros ($2.29 billion) based on the latest share prices.

Samsung is expected to spend the proceeds on new memory chip production lines, local media reported on Wednesday.

A Samsung Elec spokesperson confirmed the stake sale but did not elaborate.

($1 = 0.9161 euros)

(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Heekyong Yang; editing by Jason Neely)

