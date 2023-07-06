News & Insights

Samsung Elec flags 96% drop in Q2 profit as chip glut persists

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

July 06, 2023 — 07:48 pm EDT

Written by Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang for Reuters ->

Adds market consensus, paragraph 3; revenue forecast, paragraph 4

SEOUL, July 7 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 005930.KS reported a likely 96% plunge in second-quarter operating profit on Friday, largely in line with forecasts, as an ongoing chip glut drives large losses in the tech giant's key business despite a supply cut.

The world's largest memory chip and smartphone maker estimated its operating profit fell to 600 billion won ($458.83 million) in April-June, from 14.1 trillion won a year earlier in a short preliminary earnings statement.

The profit was largely in line with a 555 billion won Refinitiv SmartEstimate, which is weighted toward forecasts from analysts who are more consistently accurate.

Revenue likely fell 22% from the same period a year earlier to 60 trillion won, Samsung said in the statement.

The tech giant is due to release detailed earnings later this month.

($1 = 1,307.6700 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((joyce.lee@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.