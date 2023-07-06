Samsung Elec flags 96% drop in Q2 profit as chip glut persists

SEOUL, July 7 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 005930.KS reported a likely 96% plunge in second-quarter operating profit on Friday, as an ongoing chip glut drives large losses in the tech giant's key business despite a supply cut.

The world's largest memory chip and smartphone maker estimated its operating profit fell to 600 billion won ($458.83 million) in April-June, from 14.1 trillion won a year earlier in a short preliminary earnings statement.

($1 = 1,307.6700 won)

