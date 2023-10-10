Samsung Elec flags 78% drop in Q3 profit as chip losses extend

SEOUL, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 005930.KS reported a likely 78% drop in third-quarter operating profit on Wednesday, as the effects of an ongoing global chip glut drive losses in what is normally the South Korean tech giant's cash cow business.

The world's largest memory chip and smartphone maker estimated its operating profit fell to 2.4 trillion won ($1.79 billion) in July-September, from 10.85 trillion won a year earlier in a short preliminary earnings statement.

($1 = 1,342.1900 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Jamie Freed)

