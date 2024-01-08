News & Insights

Samsung Elec flags 35% drop in Q4 profit as memory chip prices rebound

January 08, 2024 — 06:37 pm EST

Written by Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 005930.KS reported a likely 35% drop in fourth-quarter operating profit on Tuesday, as a rebound in memory chip prices likely shrank losses in the South Korean company's mainstay chips division.

The world's largest memory chip, smartphone and TV maker estimated its operating profit fell to 2.8 trillion won ($2.13 billion) in October-December, from 4.31 trillion won a year earlier, in a short preliminary earnings statement.

($1 = 1,311.7800 won)

