Samsung Elec expects $100 mln or more sales from advanced chip packaging business

Credit: REUTERS/SeongJoon Cho

March 19, 2024 — 11:14 pm EDT

Written by Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang for Reuters ->

SEOUL, March 20 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics 005930.KS expects $100 million or more of revenue from its advanced chip packaging business this year, co-CEO Kye-Hyun Kyung said on Wednesday.

Samsung set up advanced chip packaging as a business unit last year, and Kyung said he expects the results of Samsung's investment to come out in earnest from the second half of this year.

Kyung's remarks were made during Samsung's annual general shareholders' meeting.

Reuters
