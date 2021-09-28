Samsung Elec close to finalising $17 bln chip plant in Williamson County, Texas -sources

SEOUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics 005930.KS is close to finalising its $17 billion U.S. chip plant in Williamson County, Texas, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Samsung said nothing has been decided.

The plant is expected to create about 1,800 new jobs and make advanced logic semiconductor chips, Samsung previously said in filings.

