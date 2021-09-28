US Markets

Samsung Elec close to finalising $17 bln chip plant in Williamson County, Texas -sources

Contributors
Joyce Lee Reuters
Hyunjoo Jin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Yves Herman

Samsung Electronics is close to finalising its $17 billion U.S. chip plant in Williamson County, Texas, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

SEOUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics 005930.KS is close to finalising its $17 billion U.S. chip plant in Williamson County, Texas, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Samsung said nothing has been decided.

The plant is expected to create about 1,800 new jobs and make advanced logic semiconductor chips, Samsung previously said in filings.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((joyce.lee@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular