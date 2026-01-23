Markets

Samsung E&A Q4 Earnings Jumps; Raises 20% Dividend

January 23, 2026 — 01:38 am EST

(RTTNews) - Samsung E&A Co., Ltd. (028050.KS), on Friday reported its net income increased in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.

For the fourth quarter, net profit increased by 72.9 percent to KRW 192 billion.

Operating profit decreased 6.2 percent to KRW 277.4 billion

Revenue declined 6.9 percent to KRW 2.7572 trillion.

The company said it will continue its dividend this year, citing strong performance and additional funds generated from exceeding its 2025 operating profit guidance.

The company will pay a cash dividend of KRW 790 per common share, up about 20% from KRW 660 a year earlier, for a total dividend of roughly KRW 154.8 billion and a payout ratio of around 25%.

Samsung E&A Co is currently trading 8.65% higher at KRW 27,000 on the Korea Stock Exchange.

