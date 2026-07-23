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Samsung E&A Q2 Operating Income, Sales Climb; Stock Up

July 23, 2026 — 05:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Samsung E&A Co., Ltd. (028050.KS), a construction and project management company, on Thursday reported significantly higher operating profit in its second quarter, with growth in sales.

In South Korea, the shares closed Thursday's regular trading 12.95 percent higher, at 46,650.00 won.

In the quarter, operating income climbed 51 percent to 273.087 billion won from last year's 180.856 billion won.

Net income attributable to shareholders of parent company grew 28 percent to 181.280 billion won from 140.66 billion won last year.

Net income from continuing operation before income taxclimbed 20.8 percent year-over-year to 245.710 billion won.

Sales for the quarter grew 19.8 percent to 2.609 trillion won from 2.178 trillion won a year earlier.

In the first half, operating income climbed 36.4 percent from last year to 461.281 billion won, and sales improved 14 percent to 4.877 trillion won.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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