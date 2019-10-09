Samsung Display to invest $11 bln by 2025 -Blue House

SEOUL, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Samsung Display plans to invest 13.1 trillion won ($11.0 billion) on facilities and research by 2025, South Korea's presidential office said on Thursday.

Samsung Display, a unit of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 005930.KS and an Apple Inc AAPL.O supplier, will spend 10 trillion won on facilities and the rest on research and development of next-generation display technology, the presidential office, or Blue House, said in a statement.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in had attended a signing ceremony at Samsung Display's manufacturing site in the South Korean city of Asan, the Blue House said.

($1 = 1,195.6000 won)

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((ju-min.park@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 3704 5650; Reuters Messaging: ju-min.park.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.