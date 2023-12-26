Samsung Delays Production Of Semiconductor Chips At Texas Chip Plant

(RTTNews) - South Korean electronics giant Samsung Electronics Co. has reportedly delayed mass production plans at its new chip plant in Taylor, Texas.

According to Bloomberg and the Seoul Economic Daily, this would be another blow to the Biden administration, which aims to increase domestic semiconductor supplies.

Mass production at the upcoming $17 billion fab would begin in 2025, the report says, citing a speech by President Choi Siyoung of Samsung's foundry business at an industry event in San Francisco. Previously, Samsung was planning to start production in the second half of 2024.

Earlier, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. also postponed production at its new Arizona fab to 2025 from next year due to a shortage of experienced construction workers and machine installation technicians.

According to the report, the plants have been negatively impacted by the US environmental permit issues as well as the Biden administration's slowness in providing financial support.

Last year, Biden signed the Chips Act that pledged $100 billion in support to new semiconductor plants in the US. However, as of now, the government has only made one grant of $35 million to the American subsidiary of British aerospace firm BAE Systems Plc.

