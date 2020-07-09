Samsung "definitely can" supply a 5G network to UK, exec says

Contributor
Paul Sandle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

Samsung executive vice president Woojune Kim said the company was in active commercial discussions with European operators to supply network equipment, and was investing its resources in 4G, 5G and 6G rather than legacy technology.

"The one thing that is a challenge for Samsung entering the UK or European market is more related to request for single RAN technology, or I would say more like 2G, 3G technology, the legacy technology," he told committee of British lawmakers on Thursday.

Asked if Samsung could supply a new 5G network in Britain, he answered, "Yes we can, definitely."

