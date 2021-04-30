Samsung C&T says late Samsung Electronics chairman's stake split among family

Joyce Lee Reuters
Published
The stake held by the late Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Kun-hee in Samsung C&T was divided among his son Jay Y. Lee, his two daughters and his wife, Samsung C&T said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

Among the late Lee's 5,425,733 shares in Samsung C&T, Jay Y. Lee received about 22%, the regulatory filing said.

