Samsung C&T says late Samsung Electronics chairman's stake split among family

SEOUL, April 30 (Reuters) - The stake held by the late Samsung Electronics 005930.KSChairman Lee Kun-hee in Samsung C&T 028260.KS was divided among his son Jay Y. Lee, his two daughters and his wife, Samsung C&T said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

Among the late Lee's 5,425,733 shares in Samsung C&T, Jay Y. Lee received about 22%, the regulatory filing said.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edmund Blair)

