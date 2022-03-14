Samsung C&T, Lilama win $940 mln contract for Vietnam's 1st LNG power plants
HANOI, March 15 (Reuters) - PetroVietnam Power has awarded a $940 million contract to a consortium of South Korea's Samsung C&T Corp and Vietnam's Lilama Corp to build Vietnam's first LNG-fired power plants, Lilama said in a statement on Tuesday.
Under the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract signed in Hanoi on Monday, the consortium will build the Nhon Trach 3 and Nhon Trach 4 plants with a combined capacity of 1,500 megawatts in Dong Nai province, the statement said.
(Reporting by Khanh Vu Editing by Ed Davies)
