Samsung C&amp;T, Lilama win $940 mln contract for Vietnam's 1st LNG power plants

Khanh Vu Reuters
HANOI, March 15 (Reuters) - PetroVietnam Power has awarded a $940 million contract to a consortium of South Korea's Samsung C&T Corp and Vietnam's Lilama Corp to build Vietnam's first LNG-fired power plants, Lilama said in a statement on Tuesday.

Under the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract signed in Hanoi on Monday, the consortium will build the Nhon Trach 3 and Nhon Trach 4 plants with a combined capacity of 1,500 megawatts in Dong Nai province, the statement said.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu Editing by Ed Davies)

