Samsung C&T (KOSE:028260) Price Target Increased by 30.93% to 352,363.64

The average one-year price target for Samsung C&T (KOSE:028260) has been revised to ₩352,363.64 / share. This is an increase of 30.93% from the prior estimate of ₩269,123.08 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩212,100.00 to a high of ₩451,500.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.86% from the latest reported closing price of ₩315,000.00 / share.

Samsung C&T Maintains 0.89% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.89%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.33% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Samsung C&T. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 028260 is 0.38%, an increase of 29.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.64% to 244K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TEQKX - TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Index Fund Retail Class holds 76K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares , representing a decrease of 5.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 028260 by 17.95% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 59K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares , representing a decrease of 18.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 028260 by 16.17% over the last quarter.

FPAG - FPA Global Equity ETF holds 24K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares , representing an increase of 4.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 028260 by 33.17% over the last quarter.

QCGLRX - Global Equities Account Class R1 holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares , representing a decrease of 4.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 028260 by 28.70% over the last quarter.

NOEMX - Northern Emerging Markets Equity Index Fund holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares , representing a decrease of 12.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 028260 by 27.29% over the last quarter.

