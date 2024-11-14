Samsung completing HBM4 development to secure Nvidia orders, DigiTimes says

Samsung (SSNLF) is set to finish the development of its sixth-generation high bandwidth memory by 2025 to secure orders for Nvidia’s (NVDA) graphics processing units, DigiTimes’ Jessica Tsai and Charlene Chen report.

