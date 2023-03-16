Samsung Biologics to invest $1.5 bln to build a new factory in South Korea

March 16, 2023 — 09:51 pm EDT

Written by Heekyong Yang for Reuters ->

SEOUL, March 17 (Reuters) - South Korean drugmaker Samsung Biologics Co Ltd 207940.KS plans to invest 2 trillion won ($1.53 billion) through September 2025 to build a new factory in South Korea, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

($1 = 1,304.7300 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com;))

