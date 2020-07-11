Samsung Biologics Signs Addl Development And Manufacturing Deal With STCube

(RTTNews) - Samsung Biologics said that it has further expanded its partnership with STCube through an additional development and manufacturing service agreement of STM418, an anti-PD1 immuno-oncology candidate.

Through preliminary studies, STCube reported that STM418, which selectively masks glycosylation site N58 on PD-1, potently inhibits PD-1/PD-L1 binding to enhance anti-tumor immunity.

As per the development and manufacturing agreement, Samsung Biologics will offer full scope of CDO services from cell line development, process development, non-clinical & clinical material manufacturing, to IND submission for global clinical trials of STM418.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.