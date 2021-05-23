US Markets
MRNA

Samsung BioLogics shares rise after agrees to make Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

Contributor
Joyce Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Shares in South Korean drug contract manufacturer Samsung BioLogics rose as much as 5.2% in early Monday trade, after it agreed to fill-finish manufacture Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

SEOUL, May 24 (Reuters) - Shares in South Korean drug contract manufacturer Samsung BioLogics 207940.KS rose as much as 5.2% in early Monday trade, after it agreed to fill-finish manufacture Moderna's MRNA.O COVID-19 vaccine.

The agreement was part of Moderna Inc and Novavax Inc NVAX.O entering into a deal with the South Korean government to manufacture their COVID-19 vaccines.

The wider market .KS11 was down 0.2% as of 0007 GMT.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((jungyoon.lee@tr.com; +82 2 6936 1467;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA NVAX

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular