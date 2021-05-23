Samsung BioLogics shares rise after agrees to make Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

SEOUL, May 24 (Reuters) - Shares in South Korean drug contract manufacturer Samsung BioLogics 207940.KS rose as much as 5.2% in early Monday trade, after it agreed to fill-finish manufacture Moderna's MRNA.O COVID-19 vaccine.

The agreement was part of Moderna Inc and Novavax Inc NVAX.O entering into a deal with the South Korean government to manufacture their COVID-19 vaccines.

The wider market .KS11 was down 0.2% as of 0007 GMT.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue)

