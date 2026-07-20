Samsung Biologics To Enter Peptide CDMO Market With CHF 1.46 Bln PolyPeptide Acquisition; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Samsung Biologics (207940.KS) announced the launch of an all-cash public tender offer to acquire PolyPeptide Group AG(PPGN.SW), a contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) specialising in peptide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

Under the terms of the offer, PolyPeptide shareholders will receive CHF 44.31 in cash per PolyPeptide share, representing an equity value of approximately CHF 1.46 billion.

With this transaction, Samsung Biologics will expand its capabilities beyond antibodies and Antibody-Drug Conjugates or ADCs to include peptide therapeutics, a fast-growing segment in the biopharmaceutical industry with strong demand seen around obesity treatments.

The transaction is expected to close towards the end of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and a minimum acceptance threshold of 66?%.

PolyPeptide operates sites across Sweden, Belgium, France, the United States, and India, as well as a corporate office in Switzerland and a separate Innovation Centre in Strasbourg, France, with capabilities including R&D, development, and commercial manufacturing.

In addition, with PolyPeptide's peptide capabilities, technologies, and commercial manufacturing track record, Samsung Biologics aims to serve clients particularly in obesity and diabetes, including GLP-1 therapies, while also expanding its advances in oncology and emerging indications. All-Cash Public Tender Offer

Samsung Biologics is launching an all-cash public tender offer for all publicly held shares of PolyPeptide, representing a 40% premium over the undisturbed share price of CHF 31.65 as of April 10, 2026, before takeover speculation.

The offer is conditioned upon,

- At least two-thirds of all PolyPeptide shares on a fully diluted basis are being tendered into the offer at the end of the offer period.

-The tender offer is expected to be launched by the end of August 2026 by publication of the formal offer prospectus and will remain open for a minimum of twenty trading days on the SIX Swiss Exchange, following a ten trading-day cooling-off period under Swiss takeover law.

"This acquisition reinforces our long-term growth strategy by not only broadening our service portfolio with modality expansion into peptides, including GLP-1, but also by boosting our geographic reach and proximity further within the US, Europe, and India," said John Rim, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of Samsung Biologics.

207940.KS has traded between 1,228,000 Korean Won and 1,987,000 Korean Won over the last year. The stock closed Friday's trade at 1,396,000 Korean won.

207940.KS is currently down 3.87% at 1,341,000 Korean Won.

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