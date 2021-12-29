US Markets
BIIB

Samsung BioLogics denies report saying Samsung in talks to acquire Biogen

Contributor
Joyce Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Samsung BioLogics said in a regulatory filing on Thursday that a report saying Samsung Group is in talks to acquire U.S. drugmaker Biogen Inc is not true.

SEOUL, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Samsung BioLogics 207940.KS said in a regulatory filing on Thursday that a report saying Samsung Group is in talks to acquire U.S. drugmaker Biogen Inc BIIB.O is not true.

South Korean newspaper Korea Economic Daily reported earlier that Samsung is in talks to buy Biogen, citing investment banking sources.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; editing by Richard Pullin)

((joyce.lee@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BIIB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular