Samsung BioLogics denies report saying Samsung in talks to acquire Biogen

SEOUL, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Samsung BioLogics 207940.KS said in a regulatory filing on Thursday that a report saying Samsung Group is in talks to acquire U.S. drugmaker Biogen Inc BIIB.O is not true.

South Korean newspaper Korea Economic Daily reported earlier that Samsung is in talks to buy Biogen, citing investment banking sources.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; editing by Richard Pullin)

((joyce.lee@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.