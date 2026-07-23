Samsung Biologics Delivers Solid Q2 2026 Growth, Operating Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd. (207940.KS) reported consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, showing continued momentum across its manufacturing network.

The company posted KRW 1,321 billion in revenue and KRW 586 billion in operating profit, compared with KRRW 1,257 billion in revenue and KRW 580 billion in operating profit in Q1 2026. This represents sequential growth of 5% in revenue and 4% in operating profit, underscoring steady demand from global biopharma clients.

Net income for Q2 2026 was KRW 430.7 billion, down 8.2% from KRW 469.2 billion in Q2 2025, but up 29.1% compared with KRW 333.6 billion in Q1 2026. EBITDA for the quarter stood at KRW 698.5 billion, compared with KRW 572.1 billion in Q2 2025, reflecting strong operational leverage.

For the first half of 2026, Samsung Biologics reported KRW 2,578 billion in revenue and KRW 1,167 billion in operating profit, with cumulative net income of KRW 899.9 billion, up 35.3% from KRW 664.9 billion in the prior-year period.

John Rim, President and CEO of Samsung Biologics said the quarter underscored "We delivered another quarter of solid execution while making meaningful progress on our growth strategy," highlighting integration of the Rockville Maryland site, expansion of the Netherlands sales office in the third quarter of 2026, and new investments through the Life Science Fund in oncology and genomics.

The company also maintained its sustainability, earning recognition in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices for the fifth consecutive year.

Looking ahead, Samsung Biologics reaffirmed its full year 2026 guidance in its FY2025 results, the company projected 15-20% annual revenue growth for 2026 and announced plans to acquire PolyPeptide Group, which is expected to be completed toward the end of 2026, strengthening its capabilities in peptide therapeutics.

207940.KS has traded between KRW 1,228,000 and KRW 1,987,000 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at KRW 1,380,000, up 0.58%.

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