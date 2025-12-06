Samsung Biologics Co. (KOSE:207940) Price Target Increased by 54.80% to 2,309,429.77

The average one-year price target for Samsung Biologics Co. (KOSE:207940) has been revised to ₩2,309,429.77 / share. This is an increase of 54.80% from the prior estimate of ₩1,491,858.20 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩1,233,210.00 to a high of ₩4,036,032.07 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.73% from the latest reported closing price of ₩1,641,000.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 189 funds or institutions reporting positions in Samsung Biologics Co.. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 207940 is 0.37%, an increase of 6.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.68% to 2,279K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund Class R6 holds 335K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 407K shares , representing a decrease of 21.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 207940 by 8.39% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 264K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 250K shares , representing an increase of 5.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 207940 by 1.46% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 164K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 155K shares , representing an increase of 5.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 207940 by 1.22% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 160K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 158K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 207940 by 8.29% over the last quarter.

FEMKX - Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund holds 121K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares , representing an increase of 44.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 207940 by 59.21% over the last quarter.

