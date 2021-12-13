Samsung Biologics, AstraZeneca Expand Partnership To Include COVID-19 And Cancer Therapy

(RTTNews) - Samsung Biologics said that it has expanded strategic manufacturing partnership with AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) to include the COVID-19 and cancer therapy.

As per the deal, valued at about $380 million up from the initial $331 million for the production of drug substance and drug product, Samsung Biologics manufactures AstraZeneca's COVID-19 long-acting antibody (LAAB) combination, AZD7442, and will start to manufacture a cancer immunotherapy product from next year.

AZD7442 is a combination of two long-acting antibodys being developed for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. AZD7442 is the first LAAB to receive an EUA from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for COVID-19 prevention and it has received authorizations from the US, France, Italy, and Bahrain.

