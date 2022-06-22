Samsung Australia to pay $9.7 million penalty for misleading claims

June 23 (Reuters) - The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said on Thursday that Samsung Electronics' 005930.KS Australian unit will have to pay A$14 million ($9.65 million) for making misleading claims over its water resistance feature in some 'Galaxy' smartphones.

($1 = 1.4512 Australian dollars)

