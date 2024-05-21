Samsung Announces Leadership Restructuring

Samsung Electronics (GB:SMSN) has released an update.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has announced a significant shift in leadership, with Jong-hee Han assuming the role of sole Chief Executive Officer following the resignation of Kye-hyun Kyung. The change took effect on May 21, 2024, a move that stakeholders in the tech giant may want to consider in their investment decisions.

