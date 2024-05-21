News & Insights

Stocks

Samsung Announces Leadership Restructuring

May 21, 2024 — 04:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Samsung Electronics (GB:SMSN) has released an update.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has announced a significant shift in leadership, with Jong-hee Han assuming the role of sole Chief Executive Officer following the resignation of Kye-hyun Kyung. The change took effect on May 21, 2024, a move that stakeholders in the tech giant may want to consider in their investment decisions.

For further insights into GB:SMSN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.