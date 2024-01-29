News & Insights

Markets

Samsung Announces Global Availability Of New Galaxy S24 Series

January 29, 2024 — 07:49 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics announced the global availability of the new Galaxy S24 series. It achieved a double-digit increase in pre-order sales compared to its predecessor with above 65% of consumers opting for the most premium Galaxy S24 Ultra.

"The launch of the Galaxy S24 series demonstrates our initial step toward a new era of AI phones that go beyond the current smartphone," said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

More language options will be available for AI features, in addition to the current 13 languages. Most Galaxy AI experiences will also be extended to previous models through software updates, including the Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE, Z Fold5, Z Flip5 and Tab S9 series. Galaxy S24 series now offers seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates.

The company said from January 31, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 will be widely available through carriers and retailers and on Samsung.com.

According to the company, the Galaxy S24 Ultra comes in Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet and Titanium Yellow. The Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 are available in Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet and Amber Yellow. More unique exclusive color options will be available at Samsung.com, including the Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Blue, Titanium Orange and Titanium Green and the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 in Sapphire Blue, Sandstone Orange and Jade Green.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.