Samsung Announces Global Availability Of New Galaxy S24 Series

(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics announced the global availability of the new Galaxy S24 series. It achieved a double-digit increase in pre-order sales compared to its predecessor with above 65% of consumers opting for the most premium Galaxy S24 Ultra.

"The launch of the Galaxy S24 series demonstrates our initial step toward a new era of AI phones that go beyond the current smartphone," said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

More language options will be available for AI features, in addition to the current 13 languages. Most Galaxy AI experiences will also be extended to previous models through software updates, including the Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE, Z Fold5, Z Flip5 and Tab S9 series. Galaxy S24 series now offers seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates.

The company said from January 31, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 will be widely available through carriers and retailers and on Samsung.com.

According to the company, the Galaxy S24 Ultra comes in Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet and Titanium Yellow. The Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 are available in Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet and Amber Yellow. More unique exclusive color options will be available at Samsung.com, including the Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Blue, Titanium Orange and Titanium Green and the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 in Sapphire Blue, Sandstone Orange and Jade Green.

