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Samsung And Broadcom Announce $200 Bln+ Collaboration In Memory And Foundry For Next-Gen AI

July 26, 2026 — 09:45 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics and Broadcom signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to expand their strategic collaboration across memory and foundry technologies, supporting the next generation of AI infrastructure, Samsung said in a statement.

The companies expect the collaboration to exceed $200 billion over the next five years through 2030, underscoring the scale and importance of their joint efforts.

On the memory front, Samsung and Broadcom plan to pursue a strategic partnership for the supply of industry-leading solutions, including High Bandwidth Memory (HBM), to power Broadcom's next-generation AI accelerators.

In foundry, the collaboration will focus on Samsung's advanced 2-nanometer (nm) and below process technologies for Broadcom's products, including Wireless Broadband Communications (WBC) solutions. The partnership is also expected to extend to advanced packaging technologies built on Samsung's 2nm process, such as 2.3D and 2.5D integration, enabling higher-performance and more energy-efficient AI and networking silicon.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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