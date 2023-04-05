Markets
Samsung, AMD Extend IP Licensing Agreement To Bring AMD Radeon Graphics To Future Mobiles

April 05, 2023 — 08:58 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. and AMD (AMD) said that they have signed a multi-year agreement extension to bring multiple generations of high-performance, ultra-low-power AMD Radeon graphics solutions to an expanded portfolio of Samsung Exynos SoCs.

Through the licensing extension, Samsung will bring console-level graphics quality and optimized power consumption to more mobile devices, AMD said in a statement.

Samsung and AMD first announced their partnership to license AMD RDNA graphics architecture in 2019, leading to the co-development of Samsung Xclipse, a mobile graphics processing unit (GPU) based on the AMD RDNA 2 architecture in 2022.

