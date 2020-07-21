Samsung Adds Support for Blockchain VR Platform Decentraland

Global tech giant Samsung is adding support for blockchain-based virtual world Decentraland to its wallet app.

The Ethereum-powered platform allows users to monetize and build a virtual world using non-fungible tokens (NFTs), or crypto collectibles.

According to an announcement from the platform on Monday, Samsung now supports Decentralandâs native tokens, LAND and MANA, within its Blockchain Wallet App.Â

Non-fungible LAND tokens represent 10Ã10-meter parcels of virtual real estate, according to the marketplaceâs website, making it easy to trade land parcels with other Decentraland inhabitants.

Fungible MANA tokens, based on the ERC-20 standard, are used to make in-game purchases and are burned (destroyed) in order to buy LAND.

A 3D virtual world in the vein of Second Life, Decentraland differs in that it is owned by its users, co-founder Esteban Ordano previously told CoinDesk.

Samsung unveiled its cryptocurrency wallet in early March 2019 for its flagship phone at the time, the Galaxy S10.

The tech giant has expanded support for cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects across its more budget-friendlyphones, where it has also continued adding dapps in its Blockchain Keystore.

CoinDesk reached out to Samsung for more information, but did not receive a reply by press time.

