Samsung Adds Support for Blockchain VR Platform Decentraland
Global tech giant Samsung is adding support for blockchain-based virtual world Decentraland to its wallet app.
- The Ethereum-powered platform allows users to monetize and build a virtual world using non-fungible tokens (NFTs), or crypto collectibles.
- According to an announcement from the platform on Monday, Samsung now supports Decentralandâs native tokens, LAND and MANA, within its Blockchain Wallet App.Â
- Non-fungible LAND tokens represent 10Ã10-meter parcels of virtual real estate, according to the marketplaceâs website, making it easy to trade land parcels with other Decentraland inhabitants.
- Fungible MANA tokens, based on the ERC-20 standard, are used to make in-game purchases and are burned (destroyed) in order to buy LAND.
- A 3D virtual world in the vein of Second Life, Decentraland differs in that it is owned by its users, co-founder Esteban Ordano previously told CoinDesk.
- Samsung unveiled its cryptocurrency wallet in early March 2019 for its flagship phone at the time, the Galaxy S10.
- The tech giant has expanded support for cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects across its more budget-friendlyphones, where it has also continued adding dapps in its Blockchain Keystore.
- CoinDesk reached out to Samsung for more information, but did not receive a reply by press time.
