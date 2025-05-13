Samsung To Acquire HVAC Solutions Provider FläktGroup For EUR 1.5 Bln

(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) announced that it agreed to acquire all shares of FläktGroup, a global HVAC solutions provider, for 1.5 billion euros from European investment firm Triton.

The transaction is expected to close within 2025.

FläktGroup, based in Herne, Germany, has over a century of accumulated technological expertise and design capabilities, offering diverse products and solutions tailored to each customer.

FläktGroup supplies high-reliability and high-efficiency HVAC systems to a wide range of buildings and facilities, including data centers that require stable cooling, museums and libraries managing sensitive historical artifacts, airports and terminals with high foot traffic, and large hospitals where hygiene, temperature and humidity control are critically important.

