Markets

Samsung To Acquire HVAC Solutions Provider FläktGroup For EUR 1.5 Bln

May 13, 2025 — 10:36 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) announced that it agreed to acquire all shares of FläktGroup, a global HVAC solutions provider, for 1.5 billion euros from European investment firm Triton.

The transaction is expected to close within 2025.

FläktGroup, based in Herne, Germany, has over a century of accumulated technological expertise and design capabilities, offering diverse products and solutions tailored to each customer.

FläktGroup supplies high-reliability and high-efficiency HVAC systems to a wide range of buildings and facilities, including data centers that require stable cooling, museums and libraries managing sensitive historical artifacts, airports and terminals with high foot traffic, and large hospitals where hygiene, temperature and humidity control are critically important.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.