Samsung : Jong-Hee Han To Lead Newly Merged SET Division

(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said that it promoted Jong-Hee Han to Vice Chairman and co-CEO. He will lead the newly created SET Division, which merged the consumer electronics and IT and mobile communications divisions. He continues to head the Visual Display Business.

Kyehyun Kyung, who has been the CEO of Samsung Electro-Mechanics, is appointed as co-CEO and will lead the Device Solutions Division.

Kinam Kim is appointed as Chairman of Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology.

Last month, Samsung said it planned to invest about $17 billion to build a semiconductor manufacturing facility in Taylor, Texas, amid a global shortage of chips used in phones, cars and other electronic devices.

