Samsonite International (SMSOF) Price Target Increased by 19.78% to 4.54

The average one-year price target for Samsonite International (OTCPK:SMSOF) has been revised to 4.54 / share. This is an increase of 19.78% from the prior estimate of 3.79 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.93 to a high of 6.01 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.99% from the latest reported closing price of 3.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 159 funds or institutions reporting positions in Samsonite International. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 5.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMSOF is 0.55%, a decrease of 5.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.94% to 286,945K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JAOSX - Janus Henderson Overseas Fund Class T holds 31,712K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,443K shares, representing an increase of 4.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMSOF by 43.32% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 21,405K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,427K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMSOF by 14.63% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,671K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,417K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMSOF by 17.06% over the last quarter.

JORNX - Janus Henderson Global Select Fund Class T holds 16,989K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,385K shares, representing an increase of 9.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMSOF by 39.27% over the last quarter.

QVG2Q - Growth Portfolio Investor Class holds 13,713K shares. No change in the last quarter.

