Samsonite International Schedules Board Meeting for Financial Results

Samsonite International S.A. has scheduled a board meeting on November 13, 2024, to discuss and approve the quarterly financial results for the periods ending on September 30, 2024. This announcement may intrigue investors keen on tracking the company’s financial performance and potential market implications.

