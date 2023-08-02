Samsonite International S.A. - ADR (SMSEY) Price Target Increased by 14.11% to 16.42

The average one-year price target for Samsonite International S.A. - ADR (OTC:SMSEY) has been revised to 16.42 / share. This is an increase of 14.11% from the prior estimate of 14.39 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.39 to a high of 18.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.34% from the latest reported closing price of 14.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Samsonite International S.A. - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMSEY is 0.37%, an increase of 11.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.84% to 323K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PCSVX - PACE Small holds 306K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 315K shares, representing a decrease of 2.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMSEY by 20.36% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 13K shares.

Laffer Investments holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 36.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMSEY by 74.16% over the last quarter.

Old North State Trust holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 6.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMSEY by 76.52% over the last quarter.

