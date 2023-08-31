Samsonite International S.A. - ADR (SMSEY) Price Target Increased by 12.03% to 18.40

The average one-year price target for Samsonite International S.A. - ADR (OTC:SMSEY) has been revised to 18.40 / share. This is an increase of 12.03% from the prior estimate of 16.42 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.80 to a high of 20.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.86% from the latest reported closing price of 17.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Samsonite International S.A. - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMSEY is 0.37%, an increase of 10.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.24% to 323K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PCSVX - PACE Small holds 306K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 315K shares, representing a decrease of 2.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMSEY by 20.36% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 13K shares.

Laffer Investments holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 4.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMSEY by 14.63% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

