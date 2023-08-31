Samsonite International (HKEX:1910) Price Target Increased by 6.34% to 35.48

The average one-year price target for Samsonite International (HKEX:1910) has been revised to 35.48 / share. This is an increase of 6.34% from the prior estimate of 33.36 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 31.82 to a high of 46.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.63% from the latest reported closing price of 26.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 151 funds or institutions reporting positions in Samsonite International. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 4.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1910 is 0.59%, a decrease of 5.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.68% to 283,780K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JAOSX - Janus Henderson Overseas Fund Class T holds 30,443K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,905K shares, representing an increase of 14.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1910 by 15.91% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 21,472K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,505K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1910 by 5.53% over the last quarter.

CVMAX - Calvert Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 17,308K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,088K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1910 by 6.77% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,160K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,177K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1910 by 6.41% over the last quarter.

JORNX - Janus Henderson Global Select Fund Class T holds 15,385K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

