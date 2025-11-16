Samsonite Group (SEHK:1910) Price Target Increased by 13.02% to 23.64

The average one-year price target for Samsonite Group (SEHK:1910) has been revised to HK$23.64 / share. This is an increase of 13.02% from the prior estimate of HK$20.91 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$19.90 to a high of HK$32.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.88% from the latest reported closing price of HK$18.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in Samsonite Group. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 5.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1910 is 0.29%, an increase of 11.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.37% to 277,197K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JAOSX - Janus Henderson Overseas Fund Class T holds 32,268K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 26,361K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,838K shares , representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1910 by 12.03% over the last quarter.

PRPPX - International Fund I R-3 holds 21,716K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JORNX - Janus Henderson Global Select Fund Class T holds 21,279K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,024K shares , representing a decrease of 3.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1910 by 32.49% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,053K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,949K shares , representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1910 by 6.41% over the last quarter.

