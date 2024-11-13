News & Insights

Samsonite Faces Sales Decline Amid Global Challenges

November 13, 2024 — 07:38 am EST

Samsonite International SA (HK:1910) has released an update.

Samsonite International S.A. reported a decline in net sales and profit for the third quarter of 2024, with sales dropping 8.3% compared to the previous year. The company attributes this downturn to weaker consumer sentiment, especially in China, and cautious wholesale activity in North America. Despite challenges, Samsonite saw an increase in sales from its direct-to-consumer channel, helping to maintain a stable gross profit margin.

