Samson Rock Bets 73% of Portfolio On New Allied Gold Corp (AAUC) Position

Key Points

Bought 1,425,000 shares of Allied Gold; estimated trade value $43.05 million (quarterly average pricing)

Quarter-end position value rose by $61.45 million, reflecting both trade activity and price changes

Transaction represented a 51.07% change in 13F reportable AUM for the period

Post-trade stake: 1,425,000 shares valued at $61.45 million

Allied Gold now accounts for 72.89% of Samson Rock's 13F AUM, making it the fund's largest disclosed holding

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What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated April 20, 2026, Samson Rock Capital LLP established a new position in Allied Gold Corporation (NYSE:AAUC) by acquiring 1,425,000 shares. The estimated transaction value was $43.05 million, based on the average closing price for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The quarter-end value of the position increased by $61.45 million, reflecting both acquisition and market price movement.

What else to know

This was a new position, bringing Allied Gold to 72.89% of Samson Rock's 13F reportable assets under management as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: AAUC: $61.45 million (72.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: WBD: $22.85 million (27.1% of AUM)

As of April 19, 2026, shares of Allied Gold were priced at $31.87, up 172.4% over the prior year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 119.68 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.33 billion Net Income (TTM) $3.31 million Market Capitalization $3.98 billion Price (as of market close April 17, 2026) $31.87

Company snapshot

Produces and explores gold and silver ores, with principal assets including the Sadiola gold project in Mali, and the Bonikro, Hiré, and Agbaou mines in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as the Kurmuk project in Ethiopia.

Generates revenue through the extraction and sale of precious metals, primarily gold, leveraging open-pit mining operations and resource development.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with a diversified portfolio of mining assets across Africa.

Allied Gold Corporation is a Toronto-based gold producer with a diversified portfolio of mining assets across Africa. The company focuses on gold and silver extraction and sales, operating several open-pit mines and development projects.

What this transaction means for investors

Samson Rock is known to manage a small portfolio that makes dramatic sales from quarter to quarter. It hasn’t held more than 10 securities since 2023.

Allied Gold isn’t the first mining operation Samson Rock has invested in. That said, the firm’s portfolio had no gold miners in its portfolio at the end of 2025. In the first quarter, it trimmed its portfolio size from 3 stocks down to two by selling stakes in a cybersecurity company and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA). Also in the first quarter, the investment firm increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, which it opened in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Allied Gold produced 117,004 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter. It was the highest quarterly production achieved to date by the company. The company reported a net loss of $23.6 million on a GAAP basis. On an adjusted basis, earnings reached $69 million.

In March, Allied Gold shareholders voted in favor of an acquisition by Zijin Gold. The Hong Kong-listed company offered to pay around $32.24 per share in cash.

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Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Warner Bros. Discovery. The Motley Fool recommends Electronic Arts. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.