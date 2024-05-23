News & Insights

Samson Holding Shareholders Show Strong Support at AGM

May 23, 2024 — 06:39 am EDT

Samson Holding (DE:S9K) has released an update.

Samson Holding Ltd. successfully conducted its 2024 Annual General Meeting on May 23, where all resolutions were passed with overwhelming shareholder support, including the re-election of directors and the authorization for the company to repurchase and issue shares. The company confirmed the adoption of audited financial statements and reports, the re-appointment of auditors, and the directors’ remuneration. The meeting saw a high approval rate for all agenda items, signifying strong shareholder confidence.

