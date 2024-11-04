News & Insights

Samson Holding to Go Private and Delist Shares

November 04, 2024 — 07:11 pm EST

Samson Holding (HK:0531) has released an update.

Samson Holding Ltd. is set to be privatized through a scheme of arrangement, with its shares being delisted from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The scheme has been approved by the Grand Court and will take effect on November 4, 2024, with shareholders to receive payment for their shares shortly after. This move marks a significant transition for the company and its investors.

