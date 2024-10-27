Samson Holding Announces Privatization and Delisting Plans

Samson Holding (DE:S9K) has released an update.

Samson Holding Ltd. is set to be privatized by Glory Mount (HK) Limited through a scheme of arrangement, which has already received court sanction. The company plans to withdraw its listing from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on November 7, 2024, subject to the scheme becoming effective. Investors are advised to stay updated as further announcements will be made regarding the completion of this transition.

