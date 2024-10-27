News & Insights

Stocks

Samson Holding Announces Privatization and Delisting Plans

October 27, 2024 — 07:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Samson Holding (DE:S9K) has released an update.

Samson Holding Ltd. is set to be privatized by Glory Mount (HK) Limited through a scheme of arrangement, which has already received court sanction. The company plans to withdraw its listing from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on November 7, 2024, subject to the scheme becoming effective. Investors are advised to stay updated as further announcements will be made regarding the completion of this transition.

For further insights into DE:S9K stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.