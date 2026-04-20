Is Samsara's Valuation Worth It After a 14% YTD Drop in Stock?

Samsara Inc. IOT shares have declined 13.6% year to date, underperforming the Zacks Internet - Software industry and the Zacks Computer and Technology sector. The industry has declined 8.3% year to date, while the broader sector has gained 6.2% in the same time frame.

IOT’s Setup: What the Stock Has Done and Why It Matters

Despite the fall in stock price since the IPO, Samsara trades at a premium. The stock is at 8.71x forward 12-month sales, versus 4.03x for the Zacks sub-industry, 6.49x for the Zacks sector, and 5.19x for the S&P 500. The overvaluation is further substantiated by the Zacks Value Score of F.

For investors, that backdrop raises a simple question: is the pullback a better entry point, or a reminder that paying up for growth can punish mistakes. The answer hinges on whether Samsara can keep converting upmarket demand into profitable, cash-generating growth.

Samsara Inc. Price and Consensus

Samsara Inc. price-consensus-chart | Samsara Inc. Quote

How IOT’s Profitability and Operating Leverage Shaping

Samsara’s operating leverage is visible in its margin trajectory. Operating margin improved to 17% in fiscal 2026 from 9% in fiscal 2025, and the fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 operating margin reached 21%. Samsara appears well-positioned to deliver strong margin expansion over the long term.

The operating plan emphasizes productivity. Samsara’ management indicated that most hiring is focused in go-to-market roles, while other functions are flat to down. Stock-based compensation is expected to be below 20% of revenues in fiscal 2027 and trend lower.

That mix matters because it frames margin expansion as a deliberate operating choice rather than a one-time benefit. It also sets expectations for how efficiently incremental revenue can translate into operating income.

Samsara’s Cash Generation and Balance Sheet Support

Samsara’s liquidity improved as it exited the fiscal 2026. The company’s cash and cash equivalents were $318.8 million as of Jan. 31, 2026, up from $275.1 million in the prior quarter. In fiscal 2026, the figure stood at roughly $1.24 billion.

Samsara’s cash flow trends reinforce its strong financial position. In fiscal 2026, Samsara’s operating cash flow was $236.2 million and free cash flow was $208.7 million. IOT’s free cash flow margin rose to 13% in fiscal 2026 and was 14% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026.

Samsara’s balance sheet profile also reduces risk in a market that can quickly reprice high-multiple software. With limited leverage noted, the company has more flexibility to fund growth and absorb near-term volatility without financial strain.

IOT Beats Competition with Unified Platform and Video Telematics

Samsara operates in a highly competitive market. Players including Motive, Lytx, Verizon VZ and Trimble TRMB in the industrial internet of things space. To compete with these companies Samsara is investing heavily in its operations like sales and marketing and research and development. Samsara still bets on the video telematics market which is underpenetrated.

Verizon offers products like Connect Reveal, Connect Fleet and Connect Asset Tracking to address GPS fleet tracking, driver behavior monitoring, compliance, and reporting for enterprise fleet management, equipment and trailer tracking. Trimble offers Fleet Management, Asset Tracking and Transportation Management System coming head-on with Samsara’s offerings.

Customer Base Consisting Larger Players Stabilizes Outlook

As of Jan. 31, 2026, Samsara had more than 23,000 core customers generating more than $10,000 in annual recurring revenue, plus 3,194 large customers above $100,000 in annual recurring revenue.

Samsara expects the mix shift to larger customers to continue in fiscal 2027, implying an ongoing land-and-expand opportunity, higher lifetime value, and better sales efficiency.

Large customers rose to 3,194 in the fourth quarter from 2,771 in the second quarter of fiscal 2026. Annual recurring revenue from the $100,000-plus cohort reached $1.2 billion with 37% year-over-year growth in fiscal 2026.

Samsara’s Growth and Guidance Anchors for FY27

Samsara’s fiscal 2027 revenue guidance calls for $1.965 to $1.975 billion, implying 21%-22% year-over-year growth. For the first quarter of fiscal 2027, the revenue guidance is $454 to $456 million, implying 24% year-over-year growth. Both outlooks include explicit constant-currency tailwinds.

Samsara’s profitability expectations rise alongside the top line. The fiscal 2027 non-GAAP operating margin guide is 19%, and the fiscal 2027 non-GAAP earnings per share guide is 65 cents to 69 cents. For the first quarter of fiscal 2027, non-GAAP earnings per share are guided in between 12 cents and 13 cents.

Samsara sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trimble Inc. (TRMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Samsara Inc. (IOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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