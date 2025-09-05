Samsara's Q2 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Samsara Inc. IOT came out with second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of 12 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 7 cents by 71.4%. This compares to earnings of 5 cents per share a year ago.

Samsara’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 153.8%.

Samsara posted revenues of $391.5 million for the quarter ended July 2025, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.15%. This compares to year-ago revenues of $300.2 million.

Samsara’s Quarterly Results in Detail

Samsara reported an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $1.64 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, which grew 30% year over year. Net new ARR grew 19% year over year to reach $105 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Samsara added 133 new $100K+ ARR customers, bringing the total to 2,771. Samsara ended the second quarter of fiscal 2026 with 147 $1 million-plus ARR customers, adding 17 such customers in the reported quarter. IOT’s $1 million-plus ARR customers now contribute to more than 20% of total ARR.

Geographically, 15% of net new ACV came from outside the United States, with Europe showing sequential growth acceleration. Samsara highlights that construction contributed the highest net new ACV mix for the 8th consecutive quarter. The company’s 8% of net new ACV in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 came from products launched within the last year.

Non-GAAP gross profit was $305.7 million, up from $230.8 million in the year-ago quarter. Samsara’s non-GAAP gross margin was 78%, expanding 100 basis points (bps) from the prior-year period.

Non-GAAP operating income was $59.7 million compared with $17.6 million a year earlier. The non-GAAP operating margin expanded 900 bps to 15%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of Samsara

As of Aug. 2, 2025, Samsara’s cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $702 million, up from $698 million in the previous quarter.

The company had no long-term debt at the end of the quarter, maintaining a debt-free balance sheet.

Samsara generated $50.2 million in net cash from operating activities and delivered $44.2 million in adjusted free cash flow, representing an 11% adjusted FCF margin.

Guidance

For the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Samsara expects total revenues to be in the range of $398 million to $400 million, implying 24% year-over-year growth (23%–24% in constant currency). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $394 million.

The company projects a non-GAAP operating margin of 15% and anticipates non-GAAP net income per share (diluted) between 11 cents and 12 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 10 cents.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, Samsara expects total revenues between $418 million and $420 million, suggesting 21% year-over-year growth (20% in constant currency). The company projects a non-GAAP operating margin of 15.5% and non-GAAP diluted EPS between 11 cents and 12 cents.

For full-year fiscal 2026, Samsara expects total revenues in the range of $1.574 billion to $1.578 billion, implying 26% year-over-year growth (26% in constant currency). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.55 billion.

The company anticipates a non-GAAP operating margin of 15% and non-GAAP diluted EPS between 45 cents and 47 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 41 cents.

