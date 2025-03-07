Samsara's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Samsara (NYSE:IOT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with IOT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Samsara.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 13% bullish and 73%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $1,015,261, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $108,650.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $26.0 and $42.5 for Samsara, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Samsara's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Samsara's whale activity within a strike price range from $26.0 to $42.5 in the last 30 days.

Samsara Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IOT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/07/25 $3.3 $3.2 $3.3 $40.00 $269.7K 14.7K 1.2K IOT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/07/25 $2.3 $1.75 $1.75 $40.00 $182.2K 14.7K 69 IOT PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $2.25 $1.85 $2.1 $26.00 $104.7K 0 502 IOT PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/07/25 $5.6 $5.3 $5.5 $42.50 $82.5K 419 153 IOT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $1.4 $1.15 $1.15 $27.00 $67.8K 0 589

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides an end-to-end solution for operations: The solution connects physical operations data to the Connected Operations Cloud, which consists of the Data Platform and Application. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Samsara, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Samsara Trading volume stands at 4,866,697, with IOT's price down by -15.62%, positioned at $35.34. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 90 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Samsara

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $47.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Samsara, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

