Samsara's (IOT) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Samsara IOT reported non-GAAP earnings of 4 cents per share in third-quarter fiscal 2024 that comfortably beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 1 cent. The company reported a loss of 2 cents per share in the previous year.



Revenues came in at $237.5 million, up 40% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.4%.



Shares were up 17.65% in pre-market trading. Samsara’s shares have gained 121.6% compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 32.8% in the year-to-date period,

Top-Line Details

In the fiscal third quarter, Samsara concluded with Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR) of $1.003 billion, rallying 39% year over year.

The number of customers with an ARR surpassing $100,000 reached 1,663, a quarterly record increase of 148, increasing 49% year over year.



In the fiscal third quarter, four of the top five new ACV transactions were new logos, with three securing above $1M ARR each across key products: Video-Based Safety, Vehicle Telematics and Smart Equipment & Other.



Video-Based Safety achieved more than $400 million in ARR with a remarkable year-over-year growth of over 30%.



Vehicle Telematics recorded substantial ARR and surpassed $400 million, up more than 30% year over year.



Smart Equipment & Other generated significant ARR that exceeded $100 million, up 30% year over year.

Operating Details

In third-quarter fiscal 2024, non-GAAP gross profit rose 43% year over year to $179 million. Gross margin expanded 100 basis points to 75%.



Total operating expenses increased 24% year over year to $230.7 million, mainly due to higher research and development (up 21.7% year over year), sales and marketing (up 24.2% year over year) and general and administrative costs (rising 15.1% year over year).



Operating income was $12.7 million against an operating loss of $5.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Oct 28, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $208 million compared with $196 million as of Jul 29, 2023.



In the fiscal third quarter, cash provided by operating activities came in at $11.9 million, up from $7.7 million reported in the prior quarter.



Free cash flow was $8.5 million compared with $4.7 million reported in the previous quarter.

Guidance

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, Samsara expects revenues between $257 million and $259 million.



The non-GAAP operating margin is anticipated to be 2%.



Non-GAAP earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter are expected to be in the range of 2-3 cents per share.



For fiscal 2024, the company expects revenues in the range of $918-$920 million.



Non-GAAP earnings are expected in the range of 5-6 cents.

