Samsara vs. Trimble: Which Industrial Technology Stock is a Safer Bet?

Samsara IOT and Trimble TRMB are two important players in the digitization of physical operations and industrial workflows. While Samsara provides AI-powered IoT devices, telematics systems and connected operations software for fleet management and industrial monitoring, Trimble delivers construction, geospatial, engineering and workflow solutions that connect the physical and digital worlds.

As the world is moving toward Industry 4.0, the advent of AI has transformed every industry. Samsara and Trimble are expected to gain from this shift. Considering the possibilities of multi-directional growth in physical operations led by digitization and AI implementation, both companies are likely to capitalize on the emerging trends. Given this scenario, let's closely examine the fundamentals of the two companies, so investors can make an informed bet.

The Case for Samsara Stock

Samsara is gaining from the adoption of its Connected AI Platform and IOT trackers, telematics and video monitoring devices and is gaining market share among vehicle OEMs and fleet management companies. Samsara added 133 new $100K+ ARR customers, bringing the total to 2,771 in the second quarter of fiscal 2026. The company ended the second quarter of fiscal 2026 with 147 $1 million-plus ARR customers.

The company continues to benefit from strong adoption among large enterprise customers, with ARR from customers contributing more than $100,000 annually, rising 37% year over year to $1.2 billion. Larger customers typically adopt multiple Samsara products, which improves platform monetization without proportionally increasing customer acquisition costs. Another important factor supporting margin expansion is disciplined expense management.

Samsara’s expanding mix of multi-product enterprise deployments also strengthens its long-term margin profile. In the fourth quarter, nine of the company’s top 10 net new ACV deals included two or more products, while six included four or more products. Offerings launched over the last two years accounted for 23% of net new ACV in the fourth quarter. This demonstrates that customers increasingly view Samsara as a mission-critical connected operations platform rather than a point solution provider.

Samsara is also seeing strong multiproduct adoption. About 96% of customers with more than $100,000 in ARR now use at least two products, while 69% use three or more. The company delivered strong operating leverage in fiscal 2026 as non-GAAP operating margin expanded to 17% from 9% in fiscal 2025, while fourth-quarter non-GAAP operating margin reached 21%, up from 16% a year ago.

Management expects the momentum to continue in fiscal 2027 with guidance calling for a 19% non-GAAP operating margin alongside revenue growth of 21-22%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal 2027 earnings is pegged at 69 cents per share. The figure has remained unchanged in the past 60 days.



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The Case for Trimble Stock

Trimble is shifting from being a traditional hardware company to a connected workflow platform built around the physical and digital worlds. Trimble has two open cloud platforms in construction and transportation, with software, subscriptions and services playing a steadily larger role in the mix. The company also emphasizes AI, machine learning and computer vision across its products, positioning itself as a provider of industry-specific tools that help customers work more efficiently, safely and sustainably.

That strategy is showing up in the numbers. For 2025, Trimble reported $3.59 billion in revenues, $2.39 billion in ARR, and a recurring revenue mix that represented 79% of total revenues. Organic ARR growth reached 14%, signaling that the shift toward subscription and services is not just a narrative but a real operating trend. In the first quarter of 2026, the momentum continued with revenues of $940 million, ARR of $2.435 billion, and double-digit organic growth across the company, led by AECO and Field Systems.

AECO remains one of Trimble’s most important growth engines. The segment serves architects, engineers, contractors and owners through software that spans design, BIM, construction management and asset lifecycle tools. Trimble is also using AI to create new monetization paths. Trimble is already monetizing software and AI through named-user licenses, while also building toward hybrid models that combine subscriptions with consumption.

The strength of the model is reinforced by scale and balance sheet discipline. Trimble said more than 30 million projects have been created in Trimble Connect, with over 50 million users since inception and more than 130 integrations in its marketplace. Trimble is turning a broad set of point solutions into a more unified platform where data, workflow and AI reinforce one another. Nevertheless, its business still carries risks, including less visibility in hardware and macro uncertainty, but the direction of travel is favorable.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TRMB’s 2026 revenues is pegged at $3.88 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 8%. The consensus estimate for TRMB’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $3.56 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 13.7%.



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Stock Price Performance and Valuation of TRMB & IOT

Shares of TRMB and IOT have plunged 28.1% and 12.1%, respectively, year to date.

IOT vs TRMB YTD Performance Chart



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IOT is trading at a forward 12-month Price to Sales ratio of 8.67X, which is lower than its median of 11.63X. TRMB is trading at a forward sales multiple of 3.28X, lower than its median of 11.63X.

Forward 12-Month (P/S) Valuation Chart



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Conclusion: TRMB vs. IOT

While both Samsara and Trimble are benefiting from the broader digitization of physical operations, Samsara currently appears to offer the stronger growth profile, cleaner execution story and larger long-term upside, making IOT the better buy for growth-oriented investors. Samsara is gaining from the pace of its enterprise expansion and multi-product adoption, driving its long-term growth trend. Given these factors, we suggest IOT to be a safer bet at present.

TRMB and IOT carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.