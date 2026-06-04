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Samsara Swings To Profit In Q1 As Revenue Jumps 31%

June 04, 2026 — 05:31 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Samsara Inc. (IOT) on Thursday reported a swing to profit in the first quarter, driven by strong growth in revenues.

The company reported net income of $44.5 million, or $0.08 per share, compared with a net loss of $22.1 million, or $0.04 per share, in the prior-year period.

Adjusted net income rose to $98.0 million, or $0.17 per share, from $62.2 million, or $0.11 per share, a year earlier.

For the first quarter, revenue increased 31% year-over-year to $478.8 million from $366.9 million. Revenue adjusted for constant currency rose 29% to $473.7 million.

Gross margin was 75%, compared to 77% a year ago.

For the second quarter, Samsara expects revenue of $482 million to $484 million and adjusted earnings of $0.15 to $0.16 per share.

For fiscal 2027, the company projects revenue of $2.005 billion to $2.013 billion, representing approximately 24% growth, and expects adjusted earnings of $0.70 to $0.72 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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